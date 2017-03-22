Donald Trump Makes Tragic Announcement… Please Pray For Him And His Family

This weekend the Trump family suffered a medical scare when President Trump’s 5-year-old son Tristan broke his leg during a skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado.

Daily Mail reports that Donald Trump Jr.’s son fractured his leg on Sunday. The Secret Service accompanied the boy to the emergency room.

Both Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump were vacationing with their families for the weekend. Ivanka was spotted walking through Aspen with her nieces Chloe and Kai, nephew Spencer, daughter Arabella, and son Joseph.

Tristan was likely already injured at the time the photos were snapped.

It’s always heartbreaking when you’re children get injured. We send our best wishes to the Trump family.