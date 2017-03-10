Donald Trump Just Sent ISIS A Brutal Wakeup Call, It’s A Whole New Presidency

One of President Donald Trump’s strongest promises on the campaign trail was to reinvest our nation’s military and take down ISIS. Now, after just weeks in the White House, it appears he is already fulfilling that promise.

United States troops are officially on the ground in Syria to aid in the fight against the Islamic State. And that’s real bad news for ISIS.

Under Trump’s watch, the U.S. has deployed 500 troops, many of them highly skilled special operators, to Syria. The goal is to “deter aggression and keep focus on defeating ISIS.”

American convoys were reportedly spotted rolling through the outskirts of the Syrian city of Manbij, near the village of Yalanli.

What do you think? Is Trump truly making America great again?