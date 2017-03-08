Donald Trump Jr. Trolls SNL… Proves He Is The Funniest Trump By Far [LOOK]

Following in his father’s footsteps, Donald Trump Jr. has been establishing a strong presence on social media. As a young and successful business and family man, it is no wonder that he is attracting quite the audience. His posts offer Americans a peek into the life of the Trump family—and of course, offer a strong dose of humor.

This week, “Donald Jr.” and his brother “Eric” appeared on Saturday Night Live during the show’s Weekend Update segment. Donald Jr. was played by comedian Mikey Day, who portrayed the 39-year-old as a smooth businessman. Alex Moffatt played his younger brother Eric, representing him as a child who couldn’t get through an interview without eating Cheerios.

Here’s the segment for reference:



On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. made a genius move—taking on comedy with comedy. He posted a hilarious photograph to his Instagram of him sitting at his desk, reviewing paperwork and munching on Cheerios.

Fans of Donald Jr. applauded him for having a sense of humor and some even suggested he should make a cameo on the show.