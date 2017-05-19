Donald Trump Drops Massive Impeachment Announcement… It’s On [VIDEO]

Once again, Democrats are refusing to accept that Hillary Clinton lost the election and are ramping up their efforts to impeach President Donald Trump. True to his character, Trump is firing back in a major way.

On Thursday morning, Trump took to Twitter to slam the Justice Department for their decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign.

“With all the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!” he wrote.

“This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” he later added.

Trump also publicly criticized the decision in a statement released on Wednesday night.

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know—there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,” he said.

He comments come after the Justice Department announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller serve as special counsel and have “all appropriate resources” to carry out the probe.