Donald Trump Drops Massive Announcement Yesterday Morning

After years of having a president of questionable faith in the White House, Christians are relieved to see that Donald Trump is not shying away from his beliefs.

This week, he released a powerful holiday message, referencing both Passover and Easter.

“As families gather in houses of worship across the nation, we are grateful for the tremendous blessing on this land, our home,” Trump said. “We have a beautiful country, an abundant countryside, and an amazing people with a truly bright and wonderful future.”

Trump then addressed the history of Jewish persecution.

“Down through the centuries, the Jewish people have lived through one persecution after another,” he said. “And yet, they persevered, and thrived, and uplifted the world beyond measure. And now, the state of Israel stands as a monument to their faith and endurance.”

President Trump then discussed his own plans to celebrate Easter with his family.

“It is a holy day of reverence and worship, a sacred time that fills the spirit of our nation with the faith of our people,” he said.

Somehow, within in a single video, Trump also was able to address terrorism as “one of the gravest threats to religious freedom.”

“We are fighting for the right of all citizens to enjoy safety and peace, and to work and live with the dignity that all children of God are entitled to know,” he concluded.

Watch his full address below and tell us what you think. Are you grateful to have a president like Trump?