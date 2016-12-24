Donald Trump Christmas Eve video Goes Insanely Viral… You Will Want To Share This [VIDEO]

In the past eight years, President Barack Obama has launched a war on Christians in this country. Under his watch, it has become “offensive” to even wish someone a “Merry Christmas.” Now that Donald Trump is just weeks away from entering the White House that is all about to change.

President-elect Trump has promised to bring Christmas back to the United States in a major way, and to stop the government from silencing Christians. Earlier this month, Trump told his Wisconsin supporters: “We are going to say ‘Merry Christmas’ again. So when I started 18 months ago, I told my first crowd in Wisconsin that we are going to come back here someday and we are going to say ‘Merry Christmas’ again. So, Merry Christmas everyone. Happy New Year, but Merry Christmas.”

Trump delivered his speech in Wisconsin surrounded by Christmas trees, with no obligation to censor how important Christmas really is to him. This is just one of many actions that demonstrate Trump is ready and willing to stand behind his promises.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think. Do you support Donald Trump?