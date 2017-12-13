Donald Trump Blasts Democrats Of Using False Accusations From Women Because They Can’t Prove The Russian Collusion

President Trump has responded to Kate Gillibrand’s call for him to resign in typical Trump fashion, calling her a “lightweight” and a “total flunky” for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump,” Trump wrote. “Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

Sen. Gillibrand called for Trump’s resignation after three women again detailed sexual harassment accusations that they voiced during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump claims the accusations are false and politically motivated, attempting to get him removed from office.

“Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met,” he wrote on Twitter. “FAKE NEWS!”

Three of Trump’s accusers — Rachel Crooks, Samantha Holvey, and Jessica Leeds — again went public with their stories, working with a leftist documentary crew.

In a press conference on Monday, the women suggested that the President be investigated for his alleged crimes. Several Democratic Senators have called for Trump’s resignation as well.

