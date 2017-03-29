Donald Trump Announces He Is Going To Stop Sharia Law In America Once And For All

For some bizarre reason, liberals seem staunchly opposed to recognizing the true threat that migrants pose to our country. They argue

that being cautious is un-American, but all we have to do to see what is at stake is look to other Western countries. Fortunately,

President Donald Trump is not afraid to call things like they are.

According to Breitbart, Trump has just outlined a new “extreme vetting” system that would require new immigrants from Muslim-

dominated countries to pledge that they have no desire to enact Sharia Law in the United States.

“In the Cold War, we had an ideological screening test,” Trump said of the measure. “The time is overdue to develop a new screening

test for the threats we face today. I call it extreme, extreme vetting. Our country has enough problems. We don’t need more. And these

are problems like we’ve never seen before.”

“In addition to screening out all members or sympathizers of terrorist groups, we must also screen out any who have hostile attitudes

toward our country or its principles—or who believe that Sharia law should supplant American law,” he added.

What do you think? Do you support Trump’s initiative?