Donald Does What Obama Has Failed To Do Four Country All 8 Years… This Is It

Just one day after the Electoral College officially made Donald Trump our nation’s next president, he did something that Obama has failed to do in his two years of president. He took the time to offer his condolences in response to the dual Islamic terror attacks: the execution of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, and the slaughter of Germans. Then he declared that he had had enough of this.

“Today we offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was assassinated by a radical Islamic terrorist,” Trump began. “The murder of an ambassador is a violation of all rules of civilized order and must be universally condemned.”

He then directly threatened Islamic radicals.

“ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad,” Trump acknowledged. “These terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the Earth—a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners.”

Does our country need a leader like Trump, who isn’t afraid to call things what they are and doesn’t hesitate to take a stand?