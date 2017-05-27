Donald And Melania Land In Sicily, Watch What Happens Moments Later [VIDEO]

For the past week, liberals have run rampant with claims that the Trumps’ marriage is troubled, highlighting moments where Donald and Melania are not holding hands as evidence. When the Trumps landed in Sicily on Thursday night, they proved that this is just more “fake news.”

When the president landed in Sicily at around 11 PM, he was holding the first lady’s hand as they stepped off Air Force One. A reporter traveling with the presidential couple noted that they were “holding hands as they made their way down their stairs” of the aircraft.

Shortly after this video was taken, the Trumps boarded the presidential helicopter for a flight to Taormina, a seaside resort town hosting the G7 Summit.

Here’s the liberal version of the story: