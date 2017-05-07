Donald Just Released Terrible News About His 11 Year Old – Barron

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump opened up about the toll his presidency has taken on his wife Melania and their 11-year-old son Barron, both of whom have been ruthlessly attacked by the mainstream media.

“There is no question, it is a big burden on the family,” President Trump confessed. He went on to explain that leaving New York would have been very difficult for Barron.

“I have a son who’s a very young boy, he just turned 11,” Trump said. “He’ll be taken away from his school and be put into a brand new school. He likes playing on his soccer team in New York, they’re all of his friends, and you know he’ll be taken away from that team. We didn’t want to do it in the middle of a season.”

The president also criticized the media for being so harsh and abusive toward Melania.

“She’s a high-quality person,” he said. “She’s been amazing for the country.”

What do you think? Are you tired of liberals attacking the Trump family?