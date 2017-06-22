Don Lemon Goes Absolutely Crazy On The Air, Has Total Meltdown After John Ossoff Loses Georgia [VIDEO]

The Democratic Party did everything they could to ensure a win for Jon Ossoff in the race for Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District. Despite the special election earning the title for the most expensive in U.S. History, Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in a Republican victory.

Minutes after the results were announced, CNN’s Don Lemon went on live television to complain about the loss, arguing that it “shouldn’t be breaking news” that a Republican won in Georgia.

“What’s interesting is that breaking news, a Republican wins in Georgia,” Lemon reportedly said. “It shouldn’t be breaking news. This is the way it should happen. But the fact, David, that it was so close, at least it appeared in the polling and in the results, as well. The results are actually really close.”

“What does this say about the state of affairs, especially the Trump—is there a mandate for Donald Trump?” Lemon added. “Will he keep his support? Will it stay the same? Are Democrats looking at this as necessarily a loss, or they got close and maybe there’s hope for them in the midterms?”

What do you think? Is Lemon the one creating a story where there isn’t one?