DOJ Finally Does What’s Right, Backs Trump In Way No One Ever Imaged

On Monday, the Department of Justice pleaded with the federal appeals court to restore Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban. The move comes just three days after a federal judge in Washington blocked the ban with a nationwide stay.

Fox News reported that lawyers for the Justice Department argued that U.S. District Judge James Robart’s order was “vastly overbroad,” while President Trump’s order was a “lawful exercise of the President’s authority over the entry of aliens into the United States and the admission of refugees.”

Lawyers for Minnesota and Washington, the two states challenging the ban, have argued the resumption of the order would “unleash chaos again,” separating families and confusing university students. The appeals court did not immediately reinstate the ban but will continue with the hearing.

After the appeals court comes to a final decision, either party can ask the Supreme Court to issue a final order. The highest court is likely to have differing views on the matter—they have essentially been split since Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in February of last year.

What do you think? Should Trump’s travel ban be reinstated?