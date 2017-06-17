Doctors Confirm Tragic Announcement About Steve Scalise

On Wednesday, Rep. Steven Scalise, the House Majority Whip, was shot on Wednesday by an angry anti-Trumper. Now, doctors have just given an update on Scalise’s health.

Doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center confirmed on Thursday that Scalise remains in critical condition after undergoing his third operation on Thursday morning. The hospital also confirmed that Scalise suffered severe blood loss and that the bullet had fractured his bones and ripped through internal organs.

President Donald Trump visited Scalise last night. He later said that the lawmaker was “in some trouble” but was a “great fighter.”

“It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. It’s been — he’s in some trouble, but he is a great fighter and he is going to be OK, we hope,” Trump said. “I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice, but there could be some unity being brought to our country. Let’s hope so.”

Members of Congress have also been sending their prayers to Scalise and his family.

“All over the country, we have people praying for Steve, for Steve’s wife and kids, for the others injured and for the doctors and nurses caring for our friends,” said Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kans.). “Steve is a great friend and father and a mentor to many of us.”