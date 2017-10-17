Doctor Will Kill Your Baby, Whatever Stage Of Pregnancy, In His New Clinic

Nebraska late-term abortionist LeRoy Carhart is beginning to offer “advanced gestation” abortions at an illegal facility in Bethesda, Maryland, Abortionclinics.org. The abortion clinic will be met with a strong and unified pro-life protest.

Maryland Coalition for Life and a group of activists with the @StopCarhart coalition will be holding a press conference and rally to protest the event. The rally was held today day at noon on the sidewalk outside the new office located at 10401 Old Georgetown Road Suite 104, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Scheduled for later today, a candlelight vigil will also be held outside the new clinic at 6:30 pm.

Operation rescue, which found out the location of the new clinic after doing an investigation, found out that the clinic has no license to conduct abortions. They will provide the audience outside the clinic with a written statement of their findings.

It has been confirmed that Carharts facility has no lab certification which allows facilities like this to do routine testing that is necessary for late term abortions that they plan to offer.

Operation Rescue has filed complaints with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the Maryland Board of Physicians concerning the illegal abortion facility. They released a statement on the illegal clinic.

“We are praying that since Carhart’s plan to conduct illegal abortions at a secret facility in Maryland have been exposed, that he will think twice about opening up this week,” said Newman. “In the case he does open, we will be working hard to persuade the authorities to enforce Maryland laws.”

Round of applause to Operation Rescue for exposing this fraud of a doctor, hopefully with all the attention they are brining to the illegal practice, it will be shut down in the near future. Abortion in any form is murder, but what this man does is sickening.