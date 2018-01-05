DNC Keith Ellison Says He Found THE Book That Will “Strike Fear In The Heart” Of Trump

Keith Ellison, the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee posted a picture on Twitter of himself posing with a book written by domestic terrorists. If you are unaware of who Antifa is, they are a group that started here in American with the election of Donald Trump, and they are convinced that America is becoming a fascist, totalitarian regime and the only way to stop it is with extreme protesting tactics.

Antifa was responsible for a flop of a protests back in November, where they planned to link liberals from a multitude of cities to aggressively protests and raise awareness that we are living in a fascist society. They had thousands of people ‘signed up’ to show up in cities like New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and others, but on the day of the protest, maybe 100 people showed up.

On that date, Rand Paul, the Republican Senator from Kentucky, was also attacked in him home by a neighbor and it’s still unclear if it was motivated by Antifa or if he was connected to the movement at all.

Ellison posting a picture with their book, not only promotes their cause and draws attention to it, but it legitimizes their cause, and normalizes this overly aggressive style of protesting, which isn’t healthy.

Fascists are normally painted as overly zealous nationalists, but these Antifa supporters are way more over the top zealous about the way they go about trying to see the specific political change they want to see.

Ellison should know better than to be seen supporting these terrorists, they try to strike fear in Americans by claiming that we are doomed if we head in our current direction.

The sentence “I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of Trump” could also use a grammar check also, he is the head of the DNC by the way…