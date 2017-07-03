Disturbing Sex Scandal Engulfs Top Democrat… It’s All Over Now

A Pennsylvania Democrat with a long career in politics was found guilty this week of groping the breasts of his 103-year-old mother-in-law.

William Spingler, 75, was found guilty in a Delaware County court of indecent assault on a person with a mental disability. This comes shortly after the staffers at the Wayne Nursing Home say they had caught Spingler massaging his mother-in-law’s breasts on at least three separate occasions.

“It was a stupid, harmless act that destroyed my life,” Spingler told the court. “I mean, my reputation is destroyed, my business is destroyed. It was just something that I should have done.”

Spingler had a political career of more than 30 years and served as the former commissioner for the town of Radnor. He retired from politics just two years ago.

He reportedly claims he only touched his mother-in-law to get her attention after she stopped being able to recognize him. She suffers from dementia.

In mid-December, Spingler was seen kissing his mother-in-law on the lips during a visit, before massaging her right breast with his hand under a blanket. In the complaint filed by staff, police described the woman as being “unable to defend herself.”

