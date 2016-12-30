Disturbing Picture Of Obama Scrubbed From Twitter… You’ll Know Exactly Why When You See It

According to disturbing new reports, Twitter has just taken down a photo showing President Barack Obama holding the book “The Post-American World.” The controversial piece of literature was written by radical Muslim author Fareed Zakaria and is an interesting choice—to say the least.

“In the book, Zakaria argues that, thanks to the actions of the United States in spreading liberal democracy across the world, other countries are now competing with the US in terms of economic, industrial, and cultural power,” a description of the book reads. “While the US continues to dominate in terms of political-military power, other countries such as China and India are becoming global players in many fields.”

Here’s a taste of what Zakaria has to say about our beloved country.

“The world is moving from anger to indifference, from anti-Americanism to post-Americanism. The fact that new powers are more strongly asserting their interests is the reality of the post-American world. It also raises the political conundrum of how to achieve international objectives in a world of many actors, state and nonstate.”

What do you think? Is it despicable for the president to be reading such an anti-American book?