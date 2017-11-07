Disturbing Information Just Answered Sutherland Springs Question: “How On Earth Was Kelly Able To Get A Gun?”

With all the horrific information we are getting about the Sutherland, Texas shooter, Devin Kelley, there has been a lot of public questioning as to how Kelley was able to get his hands on a gun given his criminal past?

from NBC News:

The gunman who turned a Texas church into a shooting gallery had a turbulent and violent past, including a court-martial from the Air Force for fracturing his baby stepson’s skull, an animal cruelty arrest — and a habit of harassing ex-girlfriends. “He was very sick in the head,” Katy Landry, a former girlfriend of Devin Patrick Kelley, told NBC News.

Those asking questions may finally have their answer:

If that report by NPR is true, it’s very a very sickening and costly mistake by the Air Force and they are going to have to issue a statement on the situation. Gun control is not something I am a huge proponent of, I believe in our 2nd amendment and that if you are an upstanding citizen you should be allowed to buy a firearm in America, however, this is the exception.

When a person shows an alarming level of violence, and has been arrested and convicted on violent charges in his or her past, it’s should all but void your ability to buy a firearm.

Firearms are for self defense, as was the case in Sutherland, Texas, when an armed man at the church was able to repel the attacker before things got worse than they were. This is not a time were we need to push for nobody to have guns, if this man really wanted to, he could have hooked a bomb up to his car and drove it through the front door.