DISTURBING: Cuomo And DeBlasio Use Terrorist Attack To Push Disgusting Agenda

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed reporters yesterday about the recent terrorist attack in Manhattan and they made it very clear, that they did not want to publicize the attack.

Cuomo and de Blasio say they aren't bothered Trump hasn't called—but are by anyone trying to politicize the ordeal https://t.co/bO1HINkI1e — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 1, 2017

Gov. Cuomo: "The president's tweets were not helpful… they tended to point fingers and politicize the situation." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/do91tuNLVe — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 1, 2017

Yeah the president is the one politicizing the situation by talking about the terrorism which took place, publicly calling out the president, and claiming that his tweets are “not helpful” doesn’t politicize this tragedy at all.

Odd that New York mayor is talking about gun safety, gun laws when suspect Sayfullo Saipov used fake guns? And the real weapon was a van. — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) November 1, 2017

And now Governor Cuomo is praising New York's gun safety laws. But…but… — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) November 1, 2017

Cuomo: "The last thing we should be talking about is politics….LET'S TALK ABOUT GUN LAWS" — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 1, 2017

Hey everybody, lets keep politics out of this horrific tragedy, and while I have your attention, let me press my gun control agenda despite the fact that the weapon used to commit this crime was a van.

It baffles me that was are still blinded by gun control when it would make no difference in terms of terrorism if guns were harder to get or not. All a terrorist has to do now is rent a van in a large city, and run it over a crosswalk when there is pedestrian traffic. I want to hear Cuomo’s plan for preventing terrorists from running people over with cars, in the past year, there has been a massive increase in the amount of terrorist attacks with vans running through crowds.

Seeing how easy this was in a city like New York, where there is literally millions of pedestrians, will only encourage more terrorism in this fashion, and I was to know the New York City mayor’s plan to prevent this kind of violent action in the future.

The crutch of the liberals is to shout “gun control” whenever a tragedy like this happens, anything to push their agenda, but lets actually look at what happened and try to fix it, instead of just ignoring evidence and doing what we want anyways.