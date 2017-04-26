Disrespectful Thug Stomps On America Flag, Soldier’s Response Goes Immediately Viral [WATCH]

While Barack Obama was in the White House, liberals started to think it was acceptable to disrespect everything America stands for—even if that meant stepping on Ole Glory.

Now, a disturbing video has resurfaced showing Erica Walker stepping on the American flag in front of a group of American soldiers in uniform. The brave men and women put their lives on the line every single day—and Walker couldn’t be more ungrateful. The soldiers were so disgusted by her actions that they turned their back to her.

This was the America that former President Obama fostered. There is no question that if these soldiers had intervened, they would have been labeled ‘racist’ by the mainstream media.