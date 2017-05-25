Disrespectful ‘Snowflakes’ Who Walked Out On Pence Get Hit With Brutal News

On Sunday, a group of rebellious Notre Dame University students walked out of their own graduation ceremony as Vice President Mike Pence delivered the commencement address. It didn’t take long for this disrespectful display to come back and bite the liberal grads in a major way.

Shortly after the event made headlines, Chad Prather fired back at the students with words they aren’t likely to forget anytime soon.

“Employers, go find the video of college grads at Notre Dame walking out on the vice president’s commencement speech. Remember their faces and don’t make the mistake of hiring them,” Prather wrote. “As a boss, you will do and say things they disagree with and their feelings will be hurt. This is how they respond to disappointment. I have a strong feeling they will be experiencing a lot of it in the years to come.”

Prather went on to claim that this is the product of a generation that was never really taught the principles of respect or properly disciplined.

“This little juvenile protest demonstrates the fact that this generation has never been held accountable with consequences from their actions,” he concluded. “If one of my kids walked out on Joe Biden in that fashion, there would’ve been hell to pay. Believe THAT!”

Several prominent names, like Tomi Lahren, took notice of Prather’s claims and agreed with them.

What do you think? Do you agree with Prather’s message?