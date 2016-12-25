Disrespectful Rockette Learns Her Fate After Refusing To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

Earlier this week, Donald Trump’s transition team announced that the New York Rockettes would be performing his Inauguration on January 20. Shortly thereafter, one performer spoke out to complain about how ‘unfair’ it was to be ‘forced’ to perform for Trump. It didn’t take long for her to learn that her entitled attitude was not going to get her very far.

Phoebe Pearl, a dancer for the Rockettes, is clearly used to having things her way. After the news of the inauguration broke, Pearl took to her personal Instagram page to complain about the scheduled performance.

“I usually don’t use social media to make a political stand but I feel overwhelmed with emotion,” Pearl wrote, alongside a picture of the Rockettes with a speech bubble saying ‘Not my president!’. “Finding out that it has been decided for us that Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed. The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling.”

“I am speaking for just myself but please know that after we found out this news, we have been performing with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts #notmypresident,” Pearl concluded.

MSG Entertainment, the owner of the Rockettes, did not respond to Pearl’s comments, but the union representative issued a message to Rockette dancers that they are not allowed to “boycott” the event.

What do you think? Is this entitlement at its finest?