Disrespectful Lib Runs Her Mouth At Trump, Learns Very Quickly That Was Huge Mistake

Ever since Donald Trump introduced the idea of being president, the mainstream media has attempted to rip him to shreds. Now, with just weeks until his presidency begins, the media has learned first-hand that he is someone you shouldn’t mess with.

Out of all the corrupt networks, CNN has been the most blatantly against Trump. The hosts clearly believed they could help to sway the election by making him look stupid. Of course, by insisting that Clinton was going to win the election by a landslide, they failed to recognize just how strong her competition really was.

If you’re still not convinced about the media’s bias, check out this video compilation of Trump getting insulted by CNN on live television: