Disrespectful Lib Demands Sheriff Clarke Remove His Hat, Watch How He Responds… Epic

Sheriff David Clarke Jr. has been a strong defender of President Donald Trump’s. Throughout his campaign and into his presidency, Clarke has supporter Trump’s efforts to bring respect back to our nation’s law enforcement.

Last week, Clarke was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat when he was approached by a random woman who demanded that he remove it. His response was epic.

Lady came up, told me I should take this hat off. Told her she should go get her money back for her ugly haircut. That ended THAT! Mic drop! pic.twitter.com/SfQQDMNi9V — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) February 17, 2017

What do you think of Clarke’s response? Do you support him fearlessly defending his political beliefs?