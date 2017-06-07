Disrespectful Hosts On The View Get Wakeup Call Of The Century After Slandering Trump Live On The Air

For the past few months, the women on The View have spent most of their air time attacking Donald Trump and his family in as many ways as they can. In a recent episode, they took things way too far when they made baseless claims about the mental faculties of President Trump and his sex life with First Lady Melania Trump.

“He’s losing it,” Joy Behar said. “And we’ll all see soon, it’s going to all be over.”

“You’re not being funny about that, you actually do think he’s losing it?” Jedediah Bila asked.

“I think he’s losing it,” Behar continued. “I think he has short-term memory loss, I think he maybe has a touch of dementia maybe, I don’t know. Something’s wrong with him. Something’s wrong, I don’t know what it is.”

“It could be the sleep and also, that he didn’t realize this job was going to be what it was. I always say that he didn’t want this job. He didn’t want this job,” Bila explained. “He wanted the fame. He wanted the fame that came with it, he thought it would boost his popularity but he was not prepared for this.”

“It’s also possible that Melania is living in New York most of the time and he’s in Mar-a-Lago and you know sometimes sex puts you to sleep,” Behar speculated. “He ain’t getting any of that. He’s getting nothing—and that’s a problem.”