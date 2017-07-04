Disrespectful Cubs Player Flips Off The President, Watch What Happens Next [VIDEO]

After the Chicago Cubs won the 2016 World Series, the team was given the opportunity to visit President Donald Trump in the White House. In a truly disgraceful display, one of the team’s players decided to use this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to disrespect the Commander in Chief.

According to reports from Daily Mail, Cubs center fielder Albert Almora, Jr. blatantly extended his middle finger while standing just feet away from Trump as he sat at his desk. In several photographs, you can see Almora’s hands in his pockets with his middle finger extended.

Almora exhibited very different behavior when he visited Barack Obama at the White House back in January. When visiting Obama Almora displayed a positive attitude and dressed in business attire—rather than the button down and jeans he wore to meet Trump.