Disney Just Did What No One Ever Thought They Would… Will You Boycott Them?

Disney’s widely-anticipated adaptation of Beauty and the Beast will hit screens later this month. But if you’re thinking of taking your children, you may want to consider their latest announcement.

According to the Telegraph UK, Disney has just announced that the live-action film will have their company’s first “exclusively gay moment.” In an unconventional plot twist, the character of LeFou will struggle with his feelings for Gaston in this new version of the fairy tale.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” director Bill Condon said of the character. “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh [the actor who plays LeFou] makes something really subtle and delicious out of it.”

Condon also said that there is a “pay-off at the end” which marks the first “exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

What do you think about this?