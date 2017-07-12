DISGUSTING: Woman Caught Red Handed In Welfare Fraud… When You See Who Her Husband Is, You’ll Be Outraged

The left may be willing to turn a blind eye to it, but welfare programs are riddled with fraud. There are many people taking advantage of these programs, designed to give temporary assistance to those who truly need it. Unfortunately, welfare does very little to combat poverty.

According to recent reports, an Arlington, Virginia woman was arrested this week and charged with four counts of welfare fraud for collecting over $100,000 in benefits. At the time, her husband was a high-earning attorney in Washington D.C.

A six-month investigation into Helen Agbapuruonwu, 41, revealed that the mother of four had collected food stamps and Medicaid assistance for six years. In that same period, her husband Fidelis Agbapuruonwu was earning $1.5 million per year as a lawyer.

Though her husband was not formally charged, there is evidence he participated in the fraud. Court officials believe Fidelis has “fled the country and is somewhere in Africa.”

The disturbing story highlights a growing problem in this country. As welfare programs grow, hardworking American taxpayers end up subsidizing the lives of people who are more than capable of surviving on their own.