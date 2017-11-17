DISGUSTING: Relieved Menendez Is FREE To Go

A federal judge in New Jersey has declared a mistrial in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, ridiculous.

The mistrial decision came down after the 12 man jury for the second time was unable to reach a unanimous decision on any of the bribery, conspiracy, fraud or false statements charges facing the Democrat and his co-defendant, Salomon Melgen.

It was a happy scene at the courthouse as Menendez hugged and kissed his children and his defense attorneys celebrated, while the prosecution huddled up as if to regroup.

Citing the deadlocked jury, Judge William Walls concluded the case in a mistrial just after noon. “I find that you are unable to reach a verdict and that further deliberations would be futile,” he said.

The decision ends an 11-week criminal case, which was relatively repetitive with talks of large campaign donations and lavish vacations, and shed light on the lifestyle of high ranking politicians in the democratic party.

This ruling has big political implications for Republicans. Had Menendez been convicted and lost his seat in the Senate, it could have possibly tipped the scale in favor of Republicans and lead the way for more Trump legislation to be pushed through.

One of the most hyped up cases in recent history, Menendez being one of the first sitting U.S. Senators to be on trial in decades, ended with some disappointment for Republicans.

It is unclear whether the government will retry the case.

The accusations are centered around Menendez accepting campaign gifts from Melgen, a wealth Florida ophthalmologist, including fights on his private jet , a paid trip for the senator to travel to Paris and the Dominican Republic, and gave handsome political contributions to groups that benefited Menendez over the course of 7 years.

yet again high ranking Democrats are able to live above the law and escape persecution for their crimes.