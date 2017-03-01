Disgusting Plan To Impeach Trump Launches Into Full Swing…

During a press conference this week, House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi confirmed that she has been plotting to impeach President Donald Trump. Just minutes later, she insulted Trump supporters everywhere.

“The fact is that when I was speaker after we won in ’06—in ’07 people wanted me to impeach President Bush because of the war in Iraq,” Pelosi commented. “I never recovered with the left on this subject for not impeaching President Bush because of the war in Iraq. You don’t impeach somebody because you don’t like their policies. When they break the law, that’s when you have grounds for impeachment. And at the time of the war, I said, as a top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, ‘The intelligence does not support the threat,’ and so did Senator Bob Graham.”

“But the administration was making this strong case with the American people. And perhaps misrepresenting the American people could be a cause for impeachment,” she continued. “If so, there’s plenty of grounds right now with the current president, but it just isn’t the case. That doesn’t mean nobody is listening to cases that are being made in a very scientific, methodical way as to whether there are grounds for an impeachment. But the fact is that we’re trying to unite the country.”

Pelosi then went on to target Trump’s supporters.

“Many of the President’s supporters are just not ready to accept the fact that their judgment might not have been so great in voting for him,” she concluded. “And by the time the case is made, perhaps they’ll be ready to accept that. It’s very hard, impeachment. It’s very hard.”

What do you think of Pelosi’s comments?