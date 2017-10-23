DISGUSTING: Muslim Tries To Make Hundreds Explode, But Sues Justice Department For Not Being Fair With Him

A Nigerian man serving a life sentence for attempting to blow up a plane with a bomb in his underwear, is attempting to sue the U.S. Justice department for denying his right to free speech and religious rights.

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab received multiple life sentences for his failed attempt to destroy the Amsterdam to Detroit flight, which he is claiming was part of his “religious duty” as a Muslim to wage jihad, or a religious war, against the United States. By not letting him commit the act of terrorism he was planning, authorities weren’t letting him practice his religion!

Filed in a Colorado federal court, the lawsuit states that federal authorities in the maximum security prison where he is being held were violating his constitutional rights by not letting him practice his religion as a Muslim or communicate with the outside world.

Abdulmutallab, 30, was being held in long-term solitary confinement, the lawsuit said. It accused staff at the United States Penitentiary-Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado of force feeding him in “excessively and unnecessarily painful” methods during his hunger strike.

The lawsuit also claims that the Justice department was too oppressive in restricting his communication. He claims he has not been able to talk to his nieces and nephews since his solitary confinement. His confinement is based on a special administrative measures imposed on national security grounds.

White supremacist inmates were also permitted to harass him during prayer times, according to the lawsuit.

“Prisoners retain fundamental constitutional rights to communicate with others and have family relationships free from undue interference by the government,” said Gail Johnson, his attorney, in a statement to the New York Times.

“The restrictions imposed on our client are excessive and unnecessary, and therefore we seek the intervention of the federal court.”

If the court has any sense they will throw this lawsuit out, the last thing we need is terrorists suing for more rights while in prison, lets not make them comfortable in there.