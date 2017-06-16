Disgusting Libs Who Staged NYC Trump Assassination Learn Their Fate

New York City’s Public Theater is facing major backlash this week after staging a version of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caeser with a character resembling President Donald Trump being brutally stabbed to death. Now, Delta Airlines and Bank of America have both withdrawn their sponsorship from this summer’s season of Shakespeare in the Park.

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,” Delta said in a statement Sunday. “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste. We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of the Public Theater effective immediately,”

Bank of America also released a similar statement, just hours later.

“Bank of America supports art programs worldwide, including an 11-year partnership with The Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Park. The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it,” a spokesman for the company said.