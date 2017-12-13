DISGUSTING: Failed To Be Deported Illegal Immigrant Guilty Of Murdering Family Of Five

A Vietnamese illegal immigrant was recently found guilty of the murder of a family of 5 in San Fransisco, and has been sentenced to life in prison. Binh Thai Luc gruesomely killed the family of 5 with a hammer, after losing money at a casino earlier in the evening.

Luc had an an extensive violent criminal history and was supposed to be deported in 2006. He was found guilty in the murders of a family of Chinese immigrants. He was also found guilty of five counts of attempted robbery and two counts of burglary.

Luc, who at the time was in debt, and recently evicted, broke into the San Fransisco families home in March of 2012 attempting to rob the family, and ended up murdering them.

Prosecutors said the family kept thousands of dollars in cash in the San Francisco home. Luc had more than $6,500 with him during his arrest. The jury was told that Luc settled his debt after the killings.

“This was a very gruesome, brutal murder, and we’re pleased we’re getting some accountability for the family and for the community,” District Attorney George Gascón told The San Francisco Chronicle.

There were no eye witness accounts of the murder, but Luc was found with blood splatters on his clothes from members of the family, and Luc’s blood was found on a pack of cigarettes, a receipt and a cabinet drawer.

Luc had previously spent a decade in prison for the armed robbery of a Chinese store in 1996, and he was supposed to be deported in 2006, but the Vietnamese government failed to provide the proper paperwork, so Luc was released into the community in 2006.

The defense argued that someone else murdered the family, possibly a Chinatown gangster or an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims. Defense attorney Mark Goldrosen said the prosecution did not establish a motive for the crime.

Luc did not speak after the verdict was announced. Goldrosen said he was “quite disappointed” with the verdict.

“He understands that this is the beginning of the process and there are appellate procedures,” Goldrosen said.