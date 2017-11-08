DISGUSTING: Black Student Paints His Own Car With Racist Graffitis, See What Happens Next

An incident at Kansas State University in which racial slurs were painted on an African-American man’s car turned out to be a hoax, and it turns out the one who wrote the racial slurs, was the owner of the car.

Riley County Police reported Monday afternoon that the owner of the car, Dauntarius Williams, 21, of Manhattan, admitted to investigators he was responsible for the graffiti.

Law enforcement officials, however, decided not to file charges against Williams despite filing a false police report.

In a news release, police said Williams expressed genuine remorse “and expressed sincere regret that his actions had resulted in the negative media attention that resulted.”

“I would like to deeply apologize to the community,” Williams said in a statement released by police.

“The whole situation got out of hand when it shouldn’t have even started. It was just a Halloween prank that got out of hand. I wish I could go back to that night but I can’t. I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain and news I have brought you all,” he said.

After the incident happened, Williams called “The Star” to tell them he a student and he was leaving the university, but K-State said it had no records of Williams being a student.

The car had the “n word” written all over it as well as other racist remarks such as “date your own kind” and “whites only.”

When it was discovered that the graffiti was fake, students were upset. Journalism student Andrew Hammond, who had tweeted out photos said he was “upset and hurt” to learn that the graffiti was fake.