Disgusting Anti-Trump Thugs Who Tortured Disabled Homeless Man, Just Got The Wakeup Call Of The Century

The country was shocked when footage surfaced of four Chicago criminals kidnapping and torturing a white homeless man, yelling things like “F*ck Donald Trump!” and “F*ck white people!” Now, these thugs are finally seeing justice.

Daily Mail just reported that the three teenagers and 24-year-old woman involved were charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery and a hate crime for their actions. They have been identified as Jordan Hill, 18; Tesfaye Cooper, 18; Brittany Covington, 19; and Tanisha Covington, 24. Hill was also charged with robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

This announcement comes after the disabled homeless man was tortured in a 30-minute Facebook live video. Though the victim has not yet been identified, police found him wandering the streets after his captors released him. The four women in question reportedly tortured the man at an apartment on the 3400 block of West Lexington in Chicago. The video was originally posted by Covington, but she deleted it.

Authorities believe the four kidnappers held the man hostage for one to two days, sending text messages to his parents. The victim’s parents reported him missing on Monday and were later forced to watch the footage of their son being kicked, punched, and having his hair cut until his scalp bled. The violence didn’t stop there—the teenagers dumped cigarette ash over the wound and made him drink toilet water.

“It’s sickening,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said on Wednesday. “It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I’ve been a cop for 28 years, and I’ve seen things you shouldn’t see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you shouldn’t.”

What do you think? Do these criminals deserve to spend a lifetime behind bars?