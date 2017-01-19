Disgraceful Democrats Who Were Boycotting Trump Just Got The Worst News Of Their Lives

As of yesterday, 59 Democratic lawmakers have announced they will be boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration this Friday. Now, the president-elect is pushing back on this act of disrespect.

“As far as other people not going, that’s OK, because we need seats so badly,” Trump said on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt. “No, what happens to their tickets? I hope they’re gonna give us their tickets. I hope they give me their tickets.”

Many of those promising to boycott cited Trump’s recent feud with Congressmen John Lewis as their reason. Lewis went head to head with Trump over the weekend, claiming Trump is not a “legitimate” president. Trump responded to these claims by saying Lewis is “all talk” and “no action.”

In the interview with Earhardt, Trump slammed Lewis once again, exposing him for boycotting former President George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2001.

“He conveniently doesn’t remember,” Trump commented. “How do you forget if you go to an inauguration? I can tell you when I was at inaugurations and you don’t forget something like that.”

Later, in the same interview, Trump said that he actually dislikes tweeting and only uses social media as a defense against the media’s attacks on him.

“Look, I don’t like tweeting—I have other things I could be doing,” Trump commented. “But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract. When people make misstatements about me, I’m able to say it and call it out. Now, if the press were honest, which it’s not, I would absolutely not use Twitter. I wouldn’t have to.”

