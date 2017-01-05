Dirty Thugs Break Into House, And Learn A Painful Constitutional Lesson From A Child

Despite liberal pushback on our Second Amendment rights, there has been a long history of citizens using guns in self-defense to protect themselves. Without the ability to confidently defend themselves, many innocent victims would lose their lives to criminals.

According to a National Self-Defense Survey (NSDS), involving nearly 5,000 interviews by phone in 48 states, many in the gun rights community believe that a privately owned gun is used in legitimate self-defense over 2 million times a year in America. Participants were asked to exclude any use of the military, law enforcement or security work to find out if they had used a gun in the past five years for self-protection or protection of property.

Here are just one the stories they uncovered, courtesy of US Army 4 Life:

A 13-year-old South Carolina boy fatally shot one burglary suspect and scared off a second with his mother’s gun, police said.

The unidentified teenager told the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office that he was alone on Tuesday afternoon in his family’s home, north of North Charleston, when someone tried to break in, according to NBC affiliate WCBD.

The boy grabbed his mother’s gun, and then waited at the back door of the home, the station reported. Police say the boy fired repeatedly through the door, and someone outside shot back.

The suspect was hit three times, and a getaway driver rushed him to a hospital in Charleston, where he died of his gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit. A gray Chevy Sonic used in the incident was found with bullet holes, and a gun was retrieved from the home’s backyard, the affidavit said.