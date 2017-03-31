Dirty Dem Politician Caught Red Handed In Sickening Act With Illegal Aliens

Massachusetts state Rep. Michelle DuBois took to Facebook this week to warn her followers about upcoming Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that are set to take place in her area. Obviously, her comment was not received well by the American public.

“ICE raid in Brockton (MA) on 3/28,” DuBois wrote on Tuesday. “I got the following information from my friend in the Latin community: ‘I have a message for the immigration community of Brockton. Please be careful on Wednesday 29. ICE will be in Brockton on that day.’”

“If you are undocumented, don’t go out on the street,” DuBois, who represents the 10th district, warned. “If there is a knock on the door of your house and you don’t know who it is, don’t open the door. I ask you to be careful.”

She even went as far as to include a phone number to call if someone you know is detained by the ICE and a chart that explains “what to do if ICE comes to your door.”

Within in a day, Bristol County (MA) Sheriff Thomas Hodgson spoke out to criticize DuBois for “completely [undermining] law enforcement.” But he wasn’t the only one to speak out—DuBois was receiving so many negative responses to her post that she started deleting them.

“I am deleting attacks [on the original posts],” she wrote in one response. “This post is to inform. Not to debate immigration policy. It’s my page and I can delete posts.”

“This post is just to spread awareness of the seriousness of the new immigration policies instituted by Trump,” she continued. “It should motivate those who can gain documentation to do so and others who can’t, to start making a plan for the safety of their family.”

