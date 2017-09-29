DirectTV Gets Business-Ending News: They Are Inundated With Phone Calls From Customers Who Wish To Cancel Their NFL Packages
DIRECTV is letting us cancel NFL pkg. had to threaten to go with cable. Took half hour of arguing with them. They are getting lots of calls.
— MB Taurus (@HeirloomCore) September 25, 2017
That's what happened to us! But took almost an hour. My bf is so pissed at NFL. I brought him to NASCAR!!
— Lynda T. (@502_438) September 25, 2017
cancelled my @NFL red zone package yesterday.
— Mark Person (@_markp) September 25, 2017
They signed me up for the NFL package without me knowing! I told them i didn't want and to cancel it.no NFL for me!#BoycottheNFL #WeStand
— Julie (@Jwalesky) September 25, 2017
I'm taking a stand against the NFL & the babies who kneel. I cancelled my Dish NFL package! No more giving $ to the NFL!
— Linda L. Novak (@lindaluznovak_l) September 25, 2017
Politics doesn’t belong in football. It’s one of the few places we can all come together. Protests do not belong at work. #BoycotttheNFL
— Tracie Chapman (@ChapmanTracie) September 25, 2017