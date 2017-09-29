DirectTV Gets Business-Ending News: They Are Inundated With Phone Calls From Customers Who Wish To Cancel Their NFL Packages

DirectTV is getting an influx of customers calling from all over the country to cancel their NFL TV packages!
This is not surprising at all as the National Anthem protests have gone way too far. The NFL will learn soon enough not to bite the hand that feeds them.
America’s disappointment is written all over Twitter, take a look for yourself:

Will you boycott the NFL too?

