DirectTV Gets Business-Ending News: They Are Inundated With Phone Calls From Customers Who Wish To Cancel Their NFL Packages

DirectTV is getting an influx of customers calling from all over the country to cancel their NFL TV packages!

This is not surprising at all as the National Anthem protests have gone way too far. The NFL will learn soon enough not to bite the hand that feeds them.

America’s disappointment is written all over Twitter, take a look for yourself:

DIRECTV is letting us cancel NFL pkg. had to threaten to go with cable. Took half hour of arguing with them. They are getting lots of calls. — MB Taurus (@HeirloomCore) September 25, 2017 That's what happened to us! But took almost an hour. My bf is so pissed at NFL. I brought him to NASCAR!! — Lynda T. (@502_438) September 25, 2017 cancelled my @NFL red zone package yesterday. — Mark Person (@_markp) September 25, 2017 They signed me up for the NFL package without me knowing! I told them i didn't want and to cancel it.no NFL for me!#BoycottheNFL #WeStand — Julie (@Jwalesky) September 25, 2017 I'm taking a stand against the NFL & the babies who kneel. I cancelled my Dish NFL package! No more giving $ to the NFL! — Linda L. Novak (@lindaluznovak_l) September 25, 2017

Politics doesn’t belong in football. It’s one of the few places we can all come together. Protests do not belong at work. #BoycotttheNFL — Tracie Chapman (@ChapmanTracie) September 25, 2017

Will you boycott the NFL too?