Dianne Feinstein Just Paid The Price Big Time For Helping Illegals… Mistake Of A Lifetime

Ever since Donald Trump became our president, Democrats from California have been acting as if they are above the law. One of the worst offenders has been Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who recently threw a tantrum over the fact that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has promised to enforce our country’s federal immigration laws.

“For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era,” Session declared. “This is the Trump era. The lawlessness, the abdication of the duty to enforce our immigration laws, and the catch-and-release practices of old are over.”

Feinstein quickly took to Twitter to argue, writing: “The Justice Department has limited resources. It’s troubling that Attorney General Sessions is directing the department to shift its resources to criminalizing undocumented immigrants and prosecuting them under felony charges for simply working. This is not about improving public safety. This is about furthering a false narrative that all undocumented immigrants are dangerous criminals.”

Fortunately, Twitter users took matters into their own hands, teaching Feinstein a thing or two about the law.

“@SenFeinstein @TheJusticeDept Diane. Breaking Immigration Laws and using Fake SS numbers is AGAINST the law. Isn’t that a CRIME in your mind? Because it IS in mine!” one Twitter user commented.

“Try telling that to the family of Kate Steinle, the beautiful young American citizen who was shot dead by an illegal alien in sanctuary city San Francisco while on a walk with her father. That would make Kate and the Steinle family constituents of Mrs. Feinstein, wouldn’t it?” another added.

What do you think of Feinstein’s comment?