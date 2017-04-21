DHS Reveals What Obama Really Did “Make No Mistake, We Are A Nation Under Attack”

Liberals may have been more than willing to turn a blind eye to the threats facing this great nation, but that is not going to continue under the Trump Administration. This week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly discussed how former President Obama’s ‘relaxed’ border security made America more dangerous.

According to Kelly, the biggest threat to America is “transnational criminal organizations” or TCOs.

“There is no better argument for secure borders than TCOs,” Kelly noted. “And since the first week of President Trump’s administration, we have been actively securing our borders and enforcing our immigration laws. Not only is this our right as a sovereign nation—it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the American public.”

“People who illegally cross our borders do not respect the laws of our nation,” he continued. “We want to get the law breakers off our streets, and out of the country, for the good of our communities.”

Fortunately, in his first few months as President, Trump has already decreased the number of illegal immigrants flowing into our country.

“But make no mistake—we are a nation under attack,” Kelly argued. “We are under attack from criminals who think their greed justifies raping young girls at knifepoint, dealing poison to our youth, or killing just for fun. We are under attack from people who hate us, hate our freedoms, hate our laws, hate our values, hate the way we simply live our lives. We are under attack from failed states, cyber-terrorists, vicious smugglers, and sadistic radicals. And we are under attack every single day. The threats are relentless.”

