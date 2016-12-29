Devastating Announcement About Trump’s Inauguration Just Broke

Ever since Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, liberals have been scrambling to find a way to keep the president-elect out of the White House. This week, Michael Moore took to his Facebook to list five things anti-Trump protestors “can do right now about Donald J. Trump. Here’s a peak at his terrifying call to action:

Four out of five of those numbers may seem relatively harmless—but number four is incredibly disturbing. Calling for liberals to “make plans to be at the inauguration weekend protests,” the number could have a devastating impact on Trump’s big day. In his post, Moore notes that “planes and trains are already selling out, as are hotels.”

“We need you to come out and join us to show that we won’t back down,” Moore insists. “We’ll march in solidarity to protect our communities and reject racism, sexism, transphobia, Islamophobia, ableism, and all forms of hate and oppression. We will resist despair and fear with hope and resistance.”

What do you think? Is this absolutely outrageous?