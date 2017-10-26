“Destroy Them Today”, Saudi Heir To Throne Plans To Eradicate Muslim Extremism

“We will not spend the next 30 years of our lives dealing with destructive ideas. We will destroy them today.”

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman signaled to the global community Tuesday that his country will fight for a reformed Islam.

This is what the west is in need of, a strong moderate Islamic leader who is determined to destroy the fundamental, extremist Islam that is ruining their faith, and the perception of it to the rest of the world.

Speaking before the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the young heir to the Saudi throne called for a more “moderate, open” Islam, essentially declaring open war on the fundamentalist factions inside his nation.

In one fell swoop, the young, 32-year-old leader took it upon his shoulders to “end extremism very soon,” as he put it.

“We will not spend the next 30 years of our lives dealing with destructive ideas. We will destroy them today,” bin Salman, who U.S. leaders refer to as “MBS,” said.

“It is early on in the process and the to-do list is so long. It is a monumental task,” the crown prince said of his ambitions for a prosperous and open nation.

His call to arms against Islamic extremists is a similar one to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi last year.

The young Saudi leader is notably more progressive than his predecessors, looking to reverse quite a few traditions that are centuries old, the most notable being women being able to drive.

Saudi Arabia is one of, if not the most powerful country in the region, and they want to modernize, they want real business relationships with the south, and foreign investment, and they know what the west wants more than anything is to end the islamic extremism that has been plaguing it for over two decades.

Having Saudi Arabia committed to eradicating extremism is a big step towards destroying extremism completely and the disgusting acts of terror that come with it.