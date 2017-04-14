Designer Diane Von Furstenberg Calls Tucker Carlson A ‘White Man With A Small…’

Fashion designer and liberal activist Diane von Furstenberg has made it abundantly clear that she is not a Tucker Carlson fan. In a recent panel appearance at Tina Brown’s Women in the World Summit, the designer attacked Trump.

Von Furstenberg referred to last December’s segment where Carlson went head-to-head with Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca as she attempted to defend the man who bullied Ivanka Trump while on the plane with her children.

When Duca called Carlson a “partisan hack,” he insisted that Duca should “stick to the thigh-high boots. You’re better at that.”

Duca then called Carlson a “sexist pig” as her mic was being disconnected.

“It’s only the vengeance of the white man with a small penis,” Von Furstenberg insisted at the summit.

