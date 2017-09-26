Denver Broncos Player Asks The Ultimate Question That Shut All National Anthem Protesters Down

Derek Wolfe, Denver Broncos defensive end, has one question for those who protest the National Anthem, “[I]t’s AMERICA! The greatest country in the world and if you don’t think we are the greatest country in the world and you reside here, then why do you stay?”

He told ESPN’s Josina Anderson in an interview that America is a free country and people are free to protest however they see fit, but doing so during the National Anthem is a new level of disrespect.

Although the majority of his teammates decided to kneel, Wolfe can be seen above with his hand over his chest in the bottom right corner.

Derek Wolfe said in a statement, “I stand because I respect the men who died in real battle so I have the freedom to battle on the field.”“Paying tribute to the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom is why I stand.” He continued, “But everyone these days likes to find a reason to protest and that’s their right. It’s America and you are free to speak your mind. I just feel it’s disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lives and it’s maybe the wrong platform.”

The National Anthem is not an appropriate time to protest.

Why don’t these protesters just leave the country if they are so unhappy!

Do you agree?