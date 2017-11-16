Dems Throw Five Articles Of Impeachment At Trump’s Face, They Didn’t Expect It To Backfire In Theirs

Five articles of impeachment were recently delivered to President Trump from House Democrats, stating that their “great concern” for our country lead them to deliver the impeachment, Reps. Steve Cohen (D., Tenn.), Luis Gutierrez (D., Ill.), Al Green (D., Texas), and Adriano Espaillat (D., N.Y.) spoke at a press conference outlining their support for a move that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has publicly opposed.

“[We’ve] taken this action because of great concern for the country and our Constitution, our national security, and our democracy. We believe that President Trump has violated the Constitution, and we’ve introduced five articles of impeachment,” said Cohen, who went on to outline them.

The articles all have varying accusations against the President, the first article claims he unlawfully fired James Comey in May,

the others allege various violations of the Emoluments Clause, undermining the judiciary, and undermining freedom of the press.

Cohen said Trump has shown a “pattern of behavior” that belittles institutions important to American democracy.

From Cohen’s twitter page.

“We’re calling upon the House to begin impeachment hearings immediately,” Cohen said.

Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens called impeachment efforts a “radical effort” that most Americans do not support.

“House Democrats lack a positive message and are completely unwilling to work across the aisle, so instead they’ve decided to support a baseless radical effort that the vast majority of Americans disagree with. Republicans are focused on issues the middle class actually cares about, like cutting taxes and growing the economy,” Ahrens said.

