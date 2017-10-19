Demoniac Drag Queen Will Soon Read To Your Children Because You Are Paying For It

The LGBT movement just keeps pushing and pushing. At first it was just equality they were seeking, but a new taxpayer-funded initiative to have drag queens read about sexuality to your preschoolers shows they are interested in a little more than equality.

The LGBT movement is seeking to associate something that is irregular, with the normalcy of school or these young kids, all while wasting our tax dollars. Not only are these children too young to read, but they are certainly too young to be introduced to confusing sexual ideologies.

Just recently, a transsexual named Xochi Mochi wore a dress, cape, and a five-horn headdress while reading to a group of kids at the Michelle Obama Library in Long Beach, Calif. The Church of Satan tweeted their support of the event and while the library initially posted the photo of Xochi Mochi reading to the kids on their Facebook and Twitter pages, they were eventually taken down.

At the Brooklyn Public Library in Park Slope during “Drag Queen Story Hour,” Little Miss Hot Mess (dressed in full, glittery, drag queen get-up) asked preschool age attendees and their caregivers, “Who wants to be a drag queen when they grow up?” Hot Mess sings, reads and tells stories. “The hips on the drag queen go swish, swish, swish,” Hot Mess sang to the delight of children. The Brooklyn Public Library has been hosting drag queen story hour since last year. One caregiver told the reporter she thought it was “fantastic” because it addressed “gender fluidity, self-acceptance, and all of these topics that are very real.”

the LGBT movement is entitled to it’s free speech and it’s desire for equality, but to read about their sexuality to young children in an attempt to normalize their irregular behavior is not okay and it needs to stop.