Democrat’s Ultimate Humiliation: Impeachment Against Trump Turned Down By The Vast Majority

The case that has been brought before the house, the impeachment of Trump, has been laughed out of the building. Al Green and 5 other democrats introduced articles of impeachment in November, and listed a number of reason they believed that Trump was unfit for office.

Of the reasons mentioned were obstruction of justice, a violation of the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause, a violation of the Constitution’s domestic emoluments clause, undermining the federal judiciary process and undermining the press.

As the bill was brought to the floor, Republicans called for a vote for the bill to be set aside. The vote to table the impeachment legislation was decided in a sweeping 364-58 vote, not even close.

Before the vote, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer told their Democratic colleagues in the House to stop pushing articles of impeachment against Trump, most likely because they knew it has no chance of passing so quickly into Trumps presidency.

“[Trump is] unmindful of the high duties of his high office,” Green said on the House floor Wednesday before the vote. “He has brought disrepute, contempt and ridicule on the presidency… He has harmed American society by publicly casting contempt on individuals and groups.”

It is unclear weather or not Green will continue to call for Trump’s impeachment after Wednesday’s vote.

Democrats are delusional, Trump has too much support from the American people to be impeached by a house vote. The attitude of the politicians on the hill is that if there is somebody in politics that you don’t like get rid of them. Turn the media against them, tarnish their name, then vote to remove them from office.

One of the most likable qualities about Trump is that he doesn’t care what people think about him and that comes in handy when your peers want you out.