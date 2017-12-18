Democrats Spread The Rumor That Trump Could Fire Mueller Before Christmas

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) indicated on Friday that she has been hearing humors that President Trump was considering firing Special Council Robert Muller before Christmas, just after Congress leaves for holiday recess.

“The rumor on the Hill when I left yesterday was that the president was going to make a significant speech at the end of next week. And on Dec. 22, when we are out of D.C., he was going to fire Robert Mueller,” Speier told California’s KQED News.

It was reported on Friday by the New York Times that that committee is scheduling it’s final witnesses of the year to testify in New York despite important votes coming up in Washington, D.C., and confirmed no additional witnesses are scheduled yet in 2018.

“We can read between the lines I think,” Speier said. “I believe this president wants all of this shut down. He wants to shut down these investigations, and he wants to fire special counsel Mueller.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the committee, said on Friday that he was worried that Republicans working on the Committee are working to shut down the investigation by the end of the year.

“Republicans have scheduled no witnesses after next Friday and none in 2017 [sic]. We have dozens of outstanding witnesses on key aspects of our investigation that they refuse to contact and many document requests they continue to sit on,” he tweeted Friday.